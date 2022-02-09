Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bauman Residence Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Bauman Residence Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Bauman Residence Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, shopping district of Phuket, Bauman Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 17 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Orientala Spa, Mister Singh Fashion Gallery Tailor, Chabad House Phuket. The facilities and services provided by Bauman Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, sofa, towels, umbrella, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), table tennis, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Bauman Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels