CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
通过
36条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 0
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 1
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 2
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 3
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 4
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai is located in Chiangmai’s old city, within the walls of the Khum Kaew Palace. It is within a 10-minute walk of the Sunday Market and the Wat Phra Sing Temple. The hotel offers a free parking on site. The Lannna-Thai style guest rooms are fitted with a fridge, a minibar and a television set. The en suite bathroom comes with toiletries and shower. Hotel Chiang Mai Vista is a 15-minute walk from the Night Market and a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport. The staff at the tour desk can assist with making travel arrangements. Laundry and dry cleaning services are available. The hotel’s coffee house serves a variety of Thai and continental dishes.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS
查看所有评论

地址/地图

252/19-23 Phra Pokklao Road , Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU