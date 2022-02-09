CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6

36レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai is located in Chiangmai’s old city, within the walls of the Khum Kaew Palace. It is within a 10-minute walk of the Sunday Market and the Wat Phra Sing Temple. The hotel offers a free parking on site. The Lannna-Thai style guest rooms are fitted with a fridge, a minibar and a television set. The en suite bathroom comes with toiletries and shower. Hotel Chiang Mai Vista is a 15-minute walk from the Night Market and a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport. The staff at the tour desk can assist with making travel arrangements. Laundry and dry cleaning services are available. The hotel’s coffee house serves a variety of Thai and continental dishes.

住所/地図

252/19-23 Phra Pokklao Road , Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

