CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
rating with
36 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 0
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 1
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 2
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 3
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 4
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai is located in Chiangmai’s old city, within the walls of the Khum Kaew Palace. It is within a 10-minute walk of the Sunday Market and the Wat Phra Sing Temple. The hotel offers a free parking on site. The Lannna-Thai style guest rooms are fitted with a fridge, a minibar and a television set. The en suite bathroom comes with toiletries and shower. Hotel Chiang Mai Vista is a 15-minute walk from the Night Market and a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport. The staff at the tour desk can assist with making travel arrangements. Laundry and dry cleaning services are available. The hotel’s coffee house serves a variety of Thai and continental dishes.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

252/19-23 Phra Pokklao Road , Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU