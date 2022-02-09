CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
note avec
36 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 0
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 1
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 2
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 3
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 4
Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vista Hotel Chiang Mai is located in Chiangmai’s old city, within the walls of the Khum Kaew Palace. It is within a 10-minute walk of the Sunday Market and the Wat Phra Sing Temple. The hotel offers a free parking on site. The Lannna-Thai style guest rooms are fitted with a fridge, a minibar and a television set. The en suite bathroom comes with toiletries and shower. Hotel Chiang Mai Vista is a 15-minute walk from the Night Market and a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport. The staff at the tour desk can assist with making travel arrangements. Laundry and dry cleaning services are available. The hotel’s coffee house serves a variety of Thai and continental dishes.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Vista Hotel Chiang Mai - SHA PLUS
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

252/19-23 Phra Pokklao Road , Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

