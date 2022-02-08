BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
9.3
note avec
307 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Sindhorn Midtown de manière prioritaire, et Sindhorn Midtown percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Sindhorn Midtown rests in the neighborhood of Langsuan, giving you easy access to both Sukhumvit and Silom. Chill out, hang around and sync in with the city. Sindhorn Midtown is your Ploenchit hotel, your hub in Bangkok city, your home away from home.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, Sindhorn Midtown offers Test & Go Add-On Package for Day 1 and Day 5 as per below details:

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,300- 2 persons starts from THB 7,000-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 2,700- 2 persons starts from THB 5,400-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Sindhorn Midtown. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

Adresse / Carte

68 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

