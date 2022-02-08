BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sindhorn Midtown rests in the neighborhood of Langsuan, giving you easy access to both Sukhumvit and Silom. Chill out, hang around and sync in with the city. Sindhorn Midtown is your Ploenchit hotel, your hub in Bangkok city, your home away from home.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, Sindhorn Midtown offers Test & Go Add-On Package for Day 1 and Day 5 as per below details:

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,300- 2 persons starts from THB 7,000-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 2,700- 2 persons starts from THB 5,400-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Sindhorn Midtown. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

주소 /지도

68 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

