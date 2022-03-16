BANGKOK TEST & GO

RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
28条评论进行评分
更新于 March 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

RoomQuest Ratchada MRT SuttisanTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan.RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Front desk services including express check-in or check-out can assist with your needs. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer and towels in selected rooms.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok during your stay at the hotel. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 10.2 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 2.9 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 6.9 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 90% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This hotel scores higher than 90% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 91% of competition within the city.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

79 Ratchada Soi 20, Ratchada Road, HauyKwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3

32 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU