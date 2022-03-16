BANGKOK TEST & GO

RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
28 avis
Mis à jour le March 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

RoomQuest Ratchada MRT SuttisanTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan.RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Front desk services including express check-in or check-out can assist with your needs. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at RoomQuest Ratchada MRT Suttisan are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer and towels in selected rooms.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok during your stay at the hotel. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 10.2 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 2.9 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 6.9 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 90% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This hotel scores higher than 90% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 91% of competition within the city.

Adresse / Carte

79 Ratchada Soi 20, Ratchada Road, HauyKwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

