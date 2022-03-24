CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phra Singh Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
通过
435条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Phra Singh Village - Image 0
Phra Singh Village - Image 1
Phra Singh Village - Image 2
Phra Singh Village - Image 3
Phra Singh Village - Image 4
Phra Singh Village - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Phrasinghvillage provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 2.5 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries. 43 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Phrasinghvillage is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

5 Ratchamakkha Soi 8 , Phra singh, Muang, Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

