CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phra Singh Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
rating with
435 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Phra Singh Village - Image 0
Phra Singh Village - Image 1
Phra Singh Village - Image 2
Phra Singh Village - Image 3
Phra Singh Village - Image 4
Phra Singh Village - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Phrasinghvillage provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 2.5 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries. 43 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Phrasinghvillage is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Phra Singh Village, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Phra Singh Village
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

5 Ratchamakkha Soi 8 , Phra singh, Muang, Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU