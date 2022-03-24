CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phra Singh Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
note avec
435 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Phrasinghvillage provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 2.5 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries. 43 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Phrasinghvillage is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

5 Ratchamakkha Soi 8 , Phra singh, Muang, Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

