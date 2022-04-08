PATTAYA TEST & GO

MASON - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
通过
308条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, MASON is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by MASON ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, ticket service. Guests can choose from 35 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, MASON is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

285 Moo 3, Sukhumvit Road, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Thailand, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

