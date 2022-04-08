PATTAYA TEST & GO

MASON - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
waardering met
308 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 8, 2022
MASON - Image 0
MASON - Image 1
MASON - Image 2
MASON - Image 3
MASON - Image 4
MASON - Image 5
+14 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, MASON is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by MASON ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, ticket service. Guests can choose from 35 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, MASON is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij MASON , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR MASON
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

285 Moo 3, Sukhumvit Road, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Thailand, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Partner Hotels

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
1094 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
waardering met
648 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU