Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, The Lavana Hotel is the perfect choice. The property lies 0.3Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Lavana Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Lavana Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lavana Hotel Chiangmai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lavana Hotel Chiangmai
Rachadamnoen Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

