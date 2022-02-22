CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
оценка с
36
Обновление February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, The Lavana Hotel is the perfect choice. The property lies 0.3Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Lavana Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Lavana Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Если бы вы были гостем в Lavana Hotel Chiangmai , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

Rachadamnoen Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
рейтинг с
65 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
рейтинг с
381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
20 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
