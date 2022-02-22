CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
rating with
36 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, The Lavana Hotel is the perfect choice. The property lies 0.3Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Lavana Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Lavana Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Address / Map

Rachadamnoen Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

