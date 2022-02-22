CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
note avec
36 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 0
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 1
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 2
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 3
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 4
Lavana Hotel Chiangmai - Image 5
+27 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, The Lavana Hotel is the perfect choice. The property lies 0.3Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Lavana Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Lavana Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Lavana Hotel Chiangmai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Lavana Hotel Chiangmai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Rachadamnoen Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU