KRABI TEST & GO

兰达普拉海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
通过
1051条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Pura Beach Resort - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系兰达普拉海滩度假村以优先方式，以及兰达普拉海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Lanta Pura Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

海滩就在门口，客人可以在这家美丽迷人的酒店享受一系列刺激的活动，包括环岛游、水肺潜水、骑大象和日光浴。房间非常宽敞明亮，配备大床、全尺寸浴室，还有自己的私人阳台，非常适合在慵懒的午后享受热带风情。带内置按摩浴缸的游泳池位于风景如画的花园和海滩中，而露天餐厅则供应精选的泰国和国际美食。 Lanta Pura Beach Resort 为所有客人带来最佳的舒适和便利。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是兰达普拉海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 兰达普拉海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

405 Moo1, Saladan, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU