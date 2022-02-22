Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

With the beach right at the doorstep, guests will have a stimulating range of activities to choose from, ranging from island touring, scuba diving, elephant trekking, and sun bathing at this beautiful and charming property. The rooms are very spacious, bright, equipped with a large bed, full-sized bathroom, as well as its own private balconies, perfect for a lazy afternoon to enjoy the tropical atmosphere. The swimming pool on-site with a built in Jacuzzi is set in a picturesque garden and beach view while the open-air restaurant serves up an exquisite selection of Thai and international dishes. Lanta Pura Beach Resort brings the best level of comfort and convenience for all their guests.

