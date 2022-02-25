Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi, guests have easy access to the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of the island and can still be on the beach after a short stroll. Each of the 24 guest rooms of Krabi Phetpailin Hotel features comfortable and convenient appliances to make your stay a memorable one. Rooms are simple yet spacious, employing a traditional and understated style. Facilities within the hotel include Wi-Fi, car parking, massage parlor, and in-house restaurant serving traditional and Western fare. After a day sunning, one of the island’s renowned beaches near Krabi Phetpailin Hotel is the perfect way to unwind before hitting the island’s exuberant nightlife.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Krabi Phetpailin Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Krabi Phetpailin Hotel 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1