KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
通过
626条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi, guests have easy access to the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of the island and can still be on the beach after a short stroll. Each of the 24 guest rooms of Krabi Phetpailin Hotel features comfortable and convenient appliances to make your stay a memorable one. Rooms are simple yet spacious, employing a traditional and understated style. Facilities within the hotel include Wi-Fi, car parking, massage parlor, and in-house restaurant serving traditional and Western fare. After a day sunning, one of the island’s renowned beaches near Krabi Phetpailin Hotel is the perfect way to unwind before hitting the island’s exuberant nightlife.

地址/地图

135/13 Krabi road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

