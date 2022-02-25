KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8

626レビューによる評価
更新日 February 25, 2022
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 0
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 1
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 2
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 3
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 4
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 5
+9 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi, guests have easy access to the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of the island and can still be on the beach after a short stroll. Each of the 24 guest rooms of Krabi Phetpailin Hotel features comfortable and convenient appliances to make your stay a memorable one. Rooms are simple yet spacious, employing a traditional and understated style. Facilities within the hotel include Wi-Fi, car parking, massage parlor, and in-house restaurant serving traditional and Western fare. After a day sunning, one of the island’s renowned beaches near Krabi Phetpailin Hotel is the perfect way to unwind before hitting the island’s exuberant nightlife.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Krabi Phetpailin Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Krabi Phetpailin Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

135/13 Krabi road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アリサクラビホテル
8.7
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU