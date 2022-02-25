KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8

626 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 25, 2022
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 0
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 1
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 2
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 3
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 4
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi, guests have easy access to the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of the island and can still be on the beach after a short stroll. Each of the 24 guest rooms of Krabi Phetpailin Hotel features comfortable and convenient appliances to make your stay a memorable one. Rooms are simple yet spacious, employing a traditional and understated style. Facilities within the hotel include Wi-Fi, car parking, massage parlor, and in-house restaurant serving traditional and Western fare. After a day sunning, one of the island’s renowned beaches near Krabi Phetpailin Hotel is the perfect way to unwind before hitting the island’s exuberant nightlife.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Krabi Phetpailin Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Krabi Phetpailin Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

135/13 Krabi road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

알리사 크라비 호텔
8.7
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씬 클리프 뷰 빌라
9.1
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU