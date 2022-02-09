BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
通过
1035条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Jasmine Grande Residence enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as QiSS Mall, Kluaynamthai Hospital, Wat That Thong. Jasmine Grande Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Jasmine Grande Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Jasmine Grande Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

4338 Rama IV Road, Phrakhanong, Klongtoey,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

