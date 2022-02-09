BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
waardering met
1035 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+37 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Jasmine Grande Residence enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as QiSS Mall, Kluaynamthai Hospital, Wat That Thong. Jasmine Grande Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Jasmine Grande Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Jasmine Grande Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

4338 Rama IV Road, Phrakhanong, Klongtoey,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU