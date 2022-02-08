BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6

1035レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+37 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Jasmine Grande Residence enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as QiSS Mall, Kluaynamthai Hospital, Wat That Thong. Jasmine Grande Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Jasmine Grande Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Jasmine Grande Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Jasmine Grande Residence (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

4338 Rama IV Road, Phrakhanong, Klongtoey,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU