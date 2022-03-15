CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
通过
32条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Chang Phuak, Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, additional toilet, flat screen television, umbrella, additional bathroom. The property's fitness center are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

310 MANEE NOPPARAT ROAD SRIPHOOM SUB-DISTRICT MUANG, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU