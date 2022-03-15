CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
note avec
32 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the lovely area of Chang Phuak, Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, additional toilet, flat screen television, umbrella, additional bathroom. The property's fitness center are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

Adresse / Carte

310 MANEE NOPPARAT ROAD SRIPHOOM SUB-DISTRICT MUANG, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

