CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
Bewertung mit
32 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+36 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Chang Phuak, Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, additional toilet, flat screen television, umbrella, additional bathroom. The property's fitness center are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Icon Park Hotel Chiang Mai
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

310 MANEE NOPPARAT ROAD SRIPHOOM SUB-DISTRICT MUANG, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU