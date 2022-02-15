PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hilton Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
通过
5062条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Found above the Central Festival Pattaya Beach complex, the largest complex in Pattaya housing over 300 international shops and restaurants, a 10-screen cinema, and a bowling alley, guests staying at Hilton Pattaya are in for an experience of a lifetime. Ninety minutes from the airport and right in the heart of the city overlooking Pattaya Beach, the property’s accommodation boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Hilton decorations that are the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Offering modern event spaces, Hilton Pattaya is an ideal venue for meetings and banquets with its best-in-class facilities. Family travelers can feel free to leave the little ones with the hotel’s dedicated babysitting staffs on-site. If you are looking for a service-oriented hotel with superb facilities and amenities, look no further than Hilton Pattaya.

地址/地图

333/101 Moo 9, Nong Prue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

