Hilton Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
คะแนนจาก
5062
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Found above the Central Festival Pattaya Beach complex, the largest complex in Pattaya housing over 300 international shops and restaurants, a 10-screen cinema, and a bowling alley, guests staying at Hilton Pattaya are in for an experience of a lifetime. Ninety minutes from the airport and right in the heart of the city overlooking Pattaya Beach, the property’s accommodation boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Hilton decorations that are the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Offering modern event spaces, Hilton Pattaya is an ideal venue for meetings and banquets with its best-in-class facilities. Family travelers can feel free to leave the little ones with the hotel’s dedicated babysitting staffs on-site. If you are looking for a service-oriented hotel with superb facilities and amenities, look no further than Hilton Pattaya.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

333/101 Moo 9, Nong Prue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

