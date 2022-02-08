BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
3580条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 0
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 2
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 3
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 4
Tongtara Riverview Hotel - Image 5
+41 相片
快速反应
฿2,000 订金
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Tongtara Riverview Hotel以优先方式，以及Tongtara Riverview Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior River View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior City View Room 32
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Tongtara Riverview Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Tongtara Riverview Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

9/99 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkoleam, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3

5835 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU