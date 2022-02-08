BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
12884条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 0
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 2
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 3
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 4
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 5
+41 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到19预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok以优先方式，以及Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room City View 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe room river view 60
฿25,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite City View 70
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1Bedroom Suite river view 70
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite City View 120
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite River View 120
฿35,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 工作空间

Standing on the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River, this refined property offers stylish living and comforts of a 5-star hotel. With easy highway access to both international airports, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is close to the Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station, connecting you to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues Bangkok has to offer. The seamless Chatrium ferry shuttle service takes you to the central ferry pier for easy transfer to the skytrain station and the shuttle boat service can be used to visit the Grand Palace, the Reclining Buddha, and the Temple of Dawn. The rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Chao Phraya River offers a relaxing setting to enjoy the sun and the expansive panoramic view of both the cityscape and the riverside hustle and bustle. Get luxurious with excellent riverside promenade alfresco dining at Pier 28, international Wow buffet at River Barge, and dine under the stars at Silver Waves with classic and modern Cantonese dishes. Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

DAY 1 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to testing site and then to hotel.
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

DAY 5 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital at Hotel
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

5-NIGHTS PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 5-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to hotel on arrival.
  • 2 RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Daily Breakfast 
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS (MINIMUM 7 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL): Copy of passports of all guests Flight details and arrival time Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry (COE) Certificate of Vaccination (in English) issued by a government authority

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Full payment is required within 48 hours of booking confirmation.  A payment link will be sent to you upon confirmation of reservation. The COVID-19 test result certificate should be processed 72 hours prior to the departure flight Health insurance should include the amount up to 50,000 USD Test & Go rate is for 1 night accommodation Booking is non-refundable. Change in dates is permitted subject to availability. Kindly contact our Reservations for extension nights at [email protected] or at telephone +66 (0) 2307 8888  Bookings may be extended, subject to availability. No Club Access benefits for 2 Bedroom Suite 

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

28 Charoenkrung Road Soi 70, Bangkholame , Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8

3580 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3

5835 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU