都喜D2奥南甲米 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
通过
399条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

DusitD2 Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Plus+) 位于甲米市的餐厅、观光和海滩区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。酒店距市中心仅 15 公里，客人可以尽情享受镇上的景点和活动。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。

您对都喜酒店及度假村所期望的所有服务和便利设施都在您舒适的家中。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。

酒店拥有 173 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括衣柜、毛巾、拖鞋、纯平电视和雨伞。酒店提供一流的设施，包括浮潜、健身中心、室外游泳池、潜水和水疗中心，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。在都喜 D2 Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Plus+) 探索专业服务和各种功能的结合。

地址/地图

244 Moo 2 Aonang, Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

