KRABI TEST & GO

dusitD2 Ao Nang Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
rating with
399 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing, beaches area of Krabi city, dusitD2 Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Plus+) provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Situated only 15 kilometers from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Dusit Hotels and Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.

The property features 173 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, towels, slippers, flat screen television, and umbrella. The property offers fantastic facilities, including snorkeling, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, and spa, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at dusitD2 Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Plus+).

Address / Map

244 Moo 2 Aonang, Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

