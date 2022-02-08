CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Duangtawan Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
通过
12717条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deep in the heart of Chiang Mai sits Duangtawan Hotel. Offering the most modern of amenities and outstanding Thai hospitality, this hotel is just moments away from the stellar Night Bazaar and it's world famous shopping area. Including a beautiful pool, excellent massage services, sauna, steam room, and exceptional fitness center, the property is an outstanding choice for either business or vacation travel. All of the well appointed rooms have been designed with the traveler's comfort in mind. Just choose your travel dates on our secure online form, click, submit, and enjoy your stay at the Duangtawan Hotel.

地址/地图

Night Bazaar Area, 132 Loy Kroh Road, Chang-klan, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

