CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Duangtawan Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
Bewertung mit
12717 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 0
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 1
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 2
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 3
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 4
Duangtawan Hotel - Image 5
+37 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deep in the heart of Chiang Mai sits Duangtawan Hotel. Offering the most modern of amenities and outstanding Thai hospitality, this hotel is just moments away from the stellar Night Bazaar and it's world famous shopping area. Including a beautiful pool, excellent massage services, sauna, steam room, and exceptional fitness center, the property is an outstanding choice for either business or vacation travel. All of the well appointed rooms have been designed with the traveler's comfort in mind. Just choose your travel dates on our secure online form, click, submit, and enjoy your stay at the Duangtawan Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Duangtawan Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Duangtawan Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Night Bazaar Area, 132 Loy Kroh Road, Chang-klan, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU