Duangtawan Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deep in the heart of Chiang Mai sits Duangtawan Hotel. Offering the most modern of amenities and outstanding Thai hospitality, this hotel is just moments away from the stellar Night Bazaar and it's world famous shopping area. Including a beautiful pool, excellent massage services, sauna, steam room, and exceptional fitness center, the property is an outstanding choice for either business or vacation travel. All of the well appointed rooms have been designed with the traveler's comfort in mind. Just choose your travel dates on our secure online form, click, submit, and enjoy your stay at the Duangtawan Hotel.

