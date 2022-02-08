CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
通过
69条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 0
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 1
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 2
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 3
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 4
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 5
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at C Hotel Boutique and Comfort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C Hotel Boutique and Comfort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's golf course (within 3 km) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C Hotel Boutique and Comfort.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是C Hotel Boutique and Comfort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 C Hotel Boutique and Comfort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

103 Changlor Rd. Haiya A.Muang , Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 10250

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU