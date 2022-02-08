CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9

69 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at C Hotel Boutique and Comfort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C Hotel Boutique and Comfort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's golf course (within 3 km) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C Hotel Boutique and Comfort.

주소 /지도

103 Changlor Rd. Haiya A.Muang , Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 10250

