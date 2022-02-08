CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
waardering met
69 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 0
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 1
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 2
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 3
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 4
C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Image 5
+13 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at C Hotel Boutique and Comfort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C Hotel Boutique and Comfort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's golf course (within 3 km) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C Hotel Boutique and Comfort.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij C Hotel Boutique and Comfort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR C Hotel Boutique and Comfort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

103 Changlor Rd. Haiya A.Muang , Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 10250

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU