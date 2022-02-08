C Hotel Boutique and Comfort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at C Hotel Boutique and Comfort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C Hotel Boutique and Comfort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's golf course (within 3 km) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C Hotel Boutique and Comfort.