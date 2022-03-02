KRABI TEST & GO

阿瓦尼奥南悬崖甲米度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
通过
2933条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) 是越来越受欢迎的甲米海滩目的地酒店中的一颗宝石。酒店距奥南海滩仅一箭之遥，可轻松前往壮观的诺帕拉塔拉国家公园。客房装饰高雅，配备周到的设施，如咖啡/茶冲泡设施和迷你吧。设施包括健身房，而酒店内的餐厅供应令人垂涎的海鲜和泰国美食。从酒店步行即可抵达众多酒吧和餐厅。要获得真正独特而难忘的体验，Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) 是您的不二之选。

地址/地图

328 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

