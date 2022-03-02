アバニアオナンクリフクラビリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
アバニアオナンクリフクラビリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、ますます人気が高まっているビーチの目的地であるクラビにあるホテルの小さな宝石です。アオナンビーチから目と鼻の先にあるホテルで、壮大なノッパラッタラ国立公園に簡単にアクセスできます。客室は上品な内装で、コーヒー/ティーメーカーやミニバーなどの配慮の行き届いた設備が整っています。ジムを併設し、館内レストランではシーフードやタイ料理のおいしいメニューを提供しています。ホテルから徒歩圏内に数多くのバーやレストランがあります。本当にユニークで思い出に残る体験をするには、アバニアオナンクリフクラビリゾート（SHA Plus +）が最適です。