Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
rating with
2933 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) is a little gem of a hotel in the increasingly popular beach destination of Krabi. Situated a stone's throw from Ao Nang Beach, the hotel has easy access to the spectacular Nopparatthara National Park. Rooms are tastefully decorated and equipped with thoughtful amenities such as coffee/tea making facilities and mini bars. Facilities include a gym, while the on-site restaurant serves a mouth watering menu of seafood and Thai cuisine. There are numerous bars and restaurants within easy walking distance of the hotel. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) is the place to be.

Address / Map

328 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

