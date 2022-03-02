KRABI TEST & GO

아바니 아오낭 클리프 크라비 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3

2933 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 2, 2022
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort(SHA Plus+)는 점점 인기를 얻고 있는 끄라비 해변에 위치한 작은 보석 같은 호텔입니다. 아오낭 해변에서 아주 가까운 거리에 있는 이 호텔은 장엄한 노파랏타라 국립공원으로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 객실은 세련되게 장식되어 있으며 커피/차 메이커 및 미니바와 같은 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 부대 시설로는 체육관이 있으며 구내 레스토랑에서는 군침 도는 해산물 메뉴와 태국 요리를 선보입니다. 호텔에서 도보로 가까운 거리에 수많은 바와 레스토랑이 있습니다. 진정으로 독특하고 기억에 남는 경험을 원하신다면 Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort(SHA Plus+)가 적합합니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
아바니 아오낭 클리프 크라비 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 아바니 아오낭 클리프 크라비 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

328 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

