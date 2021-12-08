कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 115 बेडरूम
साथी अस्पताल Phyathai 1 Hospital
कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
Set only a 5-minute walk from Thong Lo BTS Skytrain Station, The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor offers a comfortable and luxurious accommodation in Bangkok. Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurants and cafés along with its rooftop pool.
Each room features a flat-screen smart TV, kitchenette and refrigerator. For your comfort, you will find a seating area, bathrobes and a hairdryer. All bathrooms are equipped with electronic toilet seat, bathtub and free amenities.
At property, guests can enjoy all-day dining at Bar Storia del Caffè, relax at the The Secret Garden with its outdoor seating or sip high tea at the Mariage Frères Tea Room.
The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 is only 0.9 miles from the Emporium Shopping Mall and 1.3 miles from Camillian Hospital while Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is 0.8 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 11.8 miles from the property.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property
- 24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from hotel to hospital
- 24-hour registered nurse stand-by
- 24-hour doctor consulting via Phiyathai 1 Hospital
- Complimentary transfer service from the airport to the hotel
- ฺInclusive of Breakfast
- Complimentary high speed internet
- Bathroom with bathtub, shower and washlet
- Smart TV
- Room amenities include microwave, refrigerator, and complimentary coffee and tea
अंक
4.0/5
बहुत अच्छा
पर आधारित 5 समीक्षा
3.9 Premier Room
Overall it is good, clean and comfortable, but i am surprised when i check in, they told us it is over 5pm so hotel can't prepare dinner, i was wondering where am i support to go & buy??
2.0 Premier Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Cheap is not excepted for this SAQ as same price w Hyatt place sukhumvit.
- Stupid me that choose this hotel.
- Construction labor climb outside to my balcony with glass door that see through
This is the most worst experience I have ever had i my traveling life. A guy as construction climbed to my private room balcony without any notice from hotel , please refer to my photos
4.7 Premier Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- The light cut out couple times during my quarantine
- Wifi connection was bad sometimes
The staffs are really nice and helpful. The food are quality and yummy. I had a good time staying there!
4.5 Premier Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Rooms are cool, staff very friendly, quite hotel
- Wifi sometimes off during nighttime. Relaxing time only 30 minutes per day.
Very good and cheap quarantine in BKk. Hotel staff is very helpful and friendly. Nurse on duty even helps more than she has to.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Everything is good,
- Room
- room was big and the bed room was comfortable, all room amentities are more ready for 15 days quarantine, Smart TV, Good WiFi, Microwave, Sink, Bathroom with bathtub and bathroom amenities that were ready for me , so I don't need to prepare anything.
- Food
- Food served 4 times a day, Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon dessert, Dinner I'm getting fatter right now.
- Also I like the most is the room has a stunning bedroom lighting, where I can find myself in great lighting every where in the room for a cool selfie.
- Meals served 4 times 8.00 am, 12.00 am, 03.00pm, 05.00pm sometimes I forgot to bring it in the room after the staff ring doorbell so sometimes my meal get cold already, but luckily my room has microwave so I can warm it whenever I want to get it.
All the staff and nurse take good care of me. Thank you everyone for make my quarantine more ealier in this very hard time.