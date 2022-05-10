Upon check-in, the guy who sent me to the room was very friendly, kind and helpful.

The nurse who did the swab also communicated well about the process and she was also gentle and efficient in doing the swab.

The room is clean and cozy.

Breakfast (See details in the comment)

PCR result (See details in the comment)

Day 5 ATK result reporting (See details in the comment)

Breakfast was awful. It doesn't even look like a breakfast - it was just a pack of small sandwich, some salad and some pieces of chopped watermelon. I gave it to someone in need later. At first, I thought they forgot to serve breakfast but later found out that the food pack was being hanged on the door knob outside.

PCR result - I was already informed by the nurse upon check-in that I would get the result by 8 am the next day. I had work the next day so my Thai colleague came to pick me up at 7.30 am and was waiting till 8 am. At 8 am, I called the front desk from my room for the result and I was told that it would be ready by noon. I said I couldn't wait that long because I had work and it was not the time that the nurse told me yesterday. Front desk staff said she would check with the nurse and call me back. I also asked my Thai colleague waiting downstairs to talk to the front desk staff for my result. My colleague texted me that front desk staff was giving him a weird/ unsure answer like, result would be ready by 1pm or so. Both me and my colleagues are doctors at a private hospital in BKK so we know it should not be taking this long for result. My colleague insisted the front desk staff to check with hospital for the result, then we got the result and checked out. If my colleague did not insist, I would have stayed there till noon or so. It was such a nightmare in that morning.

On day 5 I did ATK and result was negative but I couldn't upload it into MorChana app - it was not working well. I searched line contact of hotel and found the line named, "Salil Hotel Bangkok". I sent my ATK result to that line and the staff replied that my ATK result would be given to the front office. But on the following days, I still received noti from MorChana app to update ATK result. I asked the same line again, and this time I was given a QR code to add the line of hotel (Test & Go The Salil). I talked in that line and staff there was helpful. Staff asked for my info and searched my name but could not find because it is the different branch of hotel where I didn't stay. So I asked the main hotel line (Salil Hotel Bangkok) to give me the line contact of hotel I stayed at and finally I got the line account of the branch I had stayed which is "Test and Go Salil". Then, I sent the picture of negative ATK to that line, my messages were read but nobody cared to reply. So this is day 11 since I arrived in Thailand but I am not sure whether hotel has already updated my Day 5 ATK result to concerned authorities or not. I travel often but I am not gonna stay in that hotel next time if Test & Go is still required.