PATTAYA TEST & GO

Amari Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
คะแนนจาก
5085
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Amari Pattaya - Image 0
Amari Pattaya - Image 1
Amari Pattaya - Image 2
Amari Pattaya - Image 3
Amari Pattaya - Image 4
Amari Pattaya - Image 5
+35 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, Amari Pattaya offers visitors a choice between two distinct wings - the all-new Amari Suites, perfect for family gatherings, and a fully-rejuvenated Amari Tower. Ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Executive Club Ocean View Suites, there are 297 stylishly refurbished rooms and suites. Dining options include Amaya Food Gallery and the poolside Aqua Eatery & Bar. Guests can maintain a healthy workout routine at the 24-hour fitness centre, or indulge in a range of refreshing treatments available at Breeze Spa complete with a treatment room just for kids. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Pattaya offers endless hours of fun at the outdoor aqua park and Treehouse Kids’ Club. Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Amari Pattaya ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Amari Pattaya
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

240 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
412 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU