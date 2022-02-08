PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Villa Cabana - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
คะแนนจาก
3486
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

55/7 M.1 Sukhumvit Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

